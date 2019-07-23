Pravin Gordhan's court battle with Busisiwe Mkhwebane kicks off

The remedial orders in a report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" should not be immediately implemented as they had far-reaching consequences.

This was one of the submissions made by Wim Trengove SC, counsel for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Gordhan is asking the court, on an urgent basis, to suspend and interdict the enforcement of the remedial orders by the public protector, pending the final determination of a review application to be determined at a later date.

In her report on an investigation into the establishment of the "rogue unit", Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the setting up of the unit, approved by Gordhan when he was minister of finance, was in violation of the constitution.

In her remedial action, Mkhwebane gave President Cyril Ramaphosa 30 days to take disciplinary or remedial action against Gordhan for his role in the establishment of the unit.