Politics

Dispute over multimillion-rand contract behind Nelson Mandela Bay refuse strike

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 10 July 2019

A R14.8m contract was at the centre of the refuse strike in Nelson Mandela Bay last week, with small businesses believing they had been pushed aside by the municipality in favour of a big national firm...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Phakamisa Evictions
'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing

Most Read

X