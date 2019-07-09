Five arrested after car chase with PE cops

Five men from Malabar were arrested following a high-speed chase around Port Elizabeth on Tuesday afternoon.

The chase started in Commercial Road, Sidwell when a Toyota Hilux bakkie sped off when it spotted a police van.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that a car chase ensued down Commercial Road and through various side streets into Deal Party.

“Several attempts to pull the vehicle off failed. The driver continued to speed away resulting in backup being called by the pursuing members,” he said.

“Eventually the bakkie was stopped on the M4 near the North End Prison.”

Janse van Rensburg said the five occupants inside the bakkie were arrested.

“It materialised that the bakkie had been filled up with petrol twice over the last few days and the driver sped off without paying.

"We also found rounds of ammunition inside the bakkie,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said the bakkie was registered to the driver's father who lives in Malabar.

The suspects are being detained by police for further investigation.

The men, aged between 25 and 33 years, will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.