State capture inquiry 'lacks requisite impartiality': Jacob Zuma's lawyer

Mantsha said they asked in “good faith” to see the questions beforehand so that Zuma could be “fully prepared” and help the commission “more meaningfully”, but said the statement left them with the “distinct impression that the commission views our client as an accused and does not require our assistance in its truth-finding mandate”.

“This has also left us with the distinct impression that you seek your own truth and to deliver our client to the commission for public display and in order to ambush and humiliate him rather than to fulfil the mandate of the commission as set out in the terms of reference.”

Despite the letter, Mantsha confirmed Zuma would attend the commission from July 15 to 19.

He stopped short of saying whether Zuma would take the stand.

“Our client remains of the view that the commission is prejudiced against him and lacks the requisite impartiality.”