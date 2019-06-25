WATCH | Mbalula promises action after his Cape train ride fails to reach its destination

Mbalula got an immediate taste of commuter frustrations when the train from Khayelitsha to Langa was delayed due to a loose wire hanging over the tracks, as well as a passenger incident - meaning that he could not complete the journey and was instead shuttled from Philippi to his final destination.

The train itself was badly damaged: seats had been ripped out, most of the windows had been removed and there was graffiti covering large portions of the carriage.

"The train is vandalised," said an unimpressed Mbalula. "I can easily be thrown out of one of these windows."

The train left an hour later than expected and was unable to complete the journey.

Unlike the minister, most travellers don’t have the luxury of a shuttle service to rely on when trains are delayed.

“We want government and the ministers to make a change," said one commuter. "Yesterday there were no trains. I tried at 4pm but then was stuck in Ysterplaat until 6pm. After 8pm there were no more trains."

"It's not safe for us, especially women," she added. "Sometimes the tsotsis come in the train and rob us of our phones, money, everything."