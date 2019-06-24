Politics

‘We’ll recall IPTS funds’- National Treasury to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

Treasury gives city ultimatum to act on forensic report

PREMIUM
By Rochelle de Kock and Michael Kimberley - 24 June 2019

That is if the city fails to implement the recommendations contained in the IPTS forensic investigation report.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Sad fate of Red Location Museum
This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on

Most Read

X