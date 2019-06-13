Politics

Mongameli Bobani calls DA in desperate measures to pass 'pro poor' budget

Bobani’s appeal to DA for help in budget battle shot down

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 June 2019

At the council meeting, which lasted about two hours, DA councillor Athol Trollip said Bobani was in trouble.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs
K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed

Most Read

X