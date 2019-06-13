'Leave it to the courts' - Holomisa advises Ramaphosa over Bosasa probe
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has responded to reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to cross-examine DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa wants to cross-examine Maimane and other witnesses who participated in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's probe into a donation his campaign team received from Bosasa.
The probe is related to a R500,000 donation which Ramaphosa received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson towards his ANC presidential campaign during the party's 2017 elective conference.
On June 10, Maimane demanded that Mkhwebane release her investigation report into Ramaphosa and his alleged relations with controversial company Bosasa no later than Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Holomisa took to Twitter and said the best Ramaphosa could do is to allow the Mkhwebane to finalise her report.
"The best you could do Mr President would be to allow the PP to finalise her report and take it for a judicial review if you are not satisfied with it," said Holomisa.
SouthAfrica/News/bosasa-sa-cyril-ramaphosa-wants-to-cross-examine-mmusi-maimane-20190612 The best u could do Mr President would be to allow the PP to finalize her report and take it for a judicial review if u r not satisfied with it. Avoid whistleblowers . Leave it 2courts.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) June 12, 2019