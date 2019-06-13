ANCYL claims Twitter account was hacked - and they know who did it

The alleged hack comes amid pressure from some in the league for the ruling party to disband the league’s national executive committee.

On the same day, a group leading the so-called “disband faction” were again marching outside Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in downtown Johannesburg.

The ANCYL account surprised many when it tweeted: “We are protecting people from themselves by our principled call to disband the youth league.”

Another tweet read: “Only I have the password - Oros can’t log me out. Disband now!”

"Oros" is a reference to ANCYL president Collen Maine.

Another tweet read: “We are not hacked, sidiniwe amakhehla [we are tired of old people]. Disband now.”

The tweets have since been deleted.