No legal reps for ANC members implicated in setting up rival parties

Legal representation will not be allowed for ANC members implicated in helping establish small parties ahead of the recent general elections.

The same rule will apply to witnesses called before party's ad-hoc committee investigating the claims.

This is according to the terms of reference for the committee - led by former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe - as written by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Magashule is one of the ANC leaders alleged to have been involved in the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Magashule also announced that his office will offer support to the Motlanthe committee, including on "the procurement of witnesses".

The terms of reference also revealed that those who appear as witnesses before Motlanthe's committee will be compelled to be witnesses any in other or subsequent related disciplinary cases.