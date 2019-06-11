Mmusi Maimane on DA federal council meeting four quotes: 'We will work to regain lost voters'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane along with the party's former federal executive chair, James Selfe, and federal chair Athol Trollip held a media briefing on Sunday to outline the outcomes of the party's first federal council meeting after the recent general elections.

The federal council is the party’s highest decision-making body between congresses and discussed several matters concerning the party.

Here is the outcome of the DA's federal council meeting in four quotes from Mmusi Maimane:

General election results

"Undoubtedly, the election results on the whole were deeply disappointing. However, I remain as committed as ever to the project of building One South Africa for All. That means I want what is best for the DA because I still firmly believe that the DA is South Africa’s only hope.

"We must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, make the necessary changes, and keep fighting. We will work to regain lost voters and consolidate the voters who we have stood by us."

The DA ended up with 21% of the votes this year compared to 22% in 2014.

Youth month

"With more than 50% of young people not working, youth month cannot just be one of ceremony, it needs to reflect on the state of SA for young South Africans.

"The DA youth leader, Luyolo Mphithi, will mark Youth Day at the Hector Pieterson Memorial and run various activities across the country in the weeks after. The campaign will focus on jobs and quality education."

Local government elections

"Work has already commenced in formulating a strategy and message for the 2021 local government elections. We are identifying areas where there is potential for growth.

"We will be contesting 23 by-elections between June and August, and these will be critical in rebuilding trust with South Africans who did not vote at all, and voters who voted for us previously but did not vote DA in this election."

James Selfe

"He [Selfe] will now be heading up our governance unit, tasked with supporting DA governments to ensure that they deliver better to citizens. This unit will require strong leadership to ensure that we accelerate delivery towards the next elections.

"James has both the skill, experience and institutional knowledge to spearhead this new unit, and I welcome this decision."

TimesLIVE reported that Selfe will step down in October.

See the DA’s full statement below: