Comrades women's winner Gerda Steyn's six most inspirational Insta posts
The 2019 Comrades Marathon winner in the women's category Gerda Steyn remains dominant in news headlines and conversations on social media platforms as scores of people congratulate her and express admiration for her resilience, which saw her not just win the race but shatter the record for the up run in the process.
The 29-year old became the first-ever woman to complete the race in under six hours, with a recorded time of of 5:58:53.
Her Instagram account tells us all there is to know about her journey to becoming the Comrades winner and the amount of work she's been putting in.
Here are just six of her most inspirational posts:
After hard work and preparation comes race day
The time is here!! Now all the hard work and preparation seems to be one big blurred image. The only thing that’s clear is the task ahead of us so let’s just do this!! ??? Best of luck to all my fellow Comrades! May the road to Maritzburg be paved with lifelong memories!! See in on the other side of Polly’s!! ???? Ps... unlike me,I hope your race chips are attached by now?? #luckyracebibpost #finallytimetogo #comradesisawayoflife
Conquering the nerves
The Comrades marathon start line is probably the most nerve wrecking place of the entire race (or of your life?) But making it to the start line is half the success of the race so well done everyone who is now heading to Durbs to take on the challenge to the finish line! ?? ? See you in Durbs!!! #givethoselegsarest #comradesiscalling
'We will triumph'
Believe in yourself
Hard work pays off
Running clean
A slightly different post today, however I think it’s important to talk about Doping and the fight to keep cheats out of our awesome sport! ??♀️ Like many athletes out there, my whereabouts are known to the Anti Doping Authorities 365 days a year. I have to keep my calendar updated with travel plans and make sure that I am home during my testing hour ⏰ And to be honest I do this with pleasure!! The naivety in me wishes that the entire system wasn’t even necessary but the reality is that cheats are all around us. I believe that as an athlete you always have a responsibility especially to young athletes, to RUN CLEAN and #saynotodoping !! Thanks to the South African Anti Doping Authority (SAIDS) and French Anti Doping Control (AFLD) working together to keep our sport clean! #runclean #runninglife