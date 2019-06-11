Bathabile Dlamini resigns

Controversial former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has resigned from parliament.

In a short tweet on Tuesday morning, the ANC’s official parliamentary account confirmed that Dlamini was no longer an MP.

Dlamini was most recently the minister for women in the Presidency, but did not make the cut when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet last month.

“The office of the [chief whip] confirms the resignation of former minister of women in the Presidency comrade Bathabile Dlamini as an ANC Member of Parliament,” the ANC said on its verified @ANCParliament account.