Bathabile Dlamini resigns
Controversial former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has resigned from parliament.
In a short tweet on Tuesday morning, the ANC’s official parliamentary account confirmed that Dlamini was no longer an MP.
Dlamini was most recently the minister for women in the Presidency, but did not make the cut when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet last month.
“The office of the [chief whip] confirms the resignation of former minister of women in the Presidency comrade Bathabile Dlamini as an ANC Member of Parliament,” the ANC said on its verified @ANCParliament account.
Dlamini becomes the latest in a string of former cabinet members to resign, most recently Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele, who both announced their resignations on Monday.
Other former ministers who resigned last week included Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketho and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.
Dlamini said she was at peace with not being appointed to the new cabinet announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, TimesLIVE reported on May 30.
"I am still the president of the (ANC) women's league and I am still going to fight fiercely. My struggle is for the emancipation of women, not for myself," said Dlamini.
She added that she was thrilled that "for the first time" women make up 50% of the cabinet.
