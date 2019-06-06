WATCH LIVE | State capture - former Transnet executive Makgatho takes the stand

Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho is expected to take the stand at the state capture inquiry in Parktown on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Bloom, an expert in financial risk management who was contracted by MNS Attorneys to assist them in their investigation into irregularities at Transnet testified before the commission.

He revealed that Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multibillion-rand loan to finance the state-owned enterprise's procurement of 1,064 locomotives.