Coalition stymied in Nelson Mandela Bay hung council

Mongameli Bobani’s chemical toilet plan fails to pass muster as opposition flexes muscle

PREMIUM

By Nomazima Nkosi and Siyamtanda Capa -

The Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government got its first taste of what it is like not to have a majority in the council as it battled to drum up the numbers needed to have the bucket toilet system replaced with chemical sanitation.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.