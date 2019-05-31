Andile Lungisa threats ‘concerning’, court hears

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Threats by Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa to storm the offices of Gray Moodliar Inc are concerning given his history, the high court in Makhanda was told on Thursday – the same day his lawyers were given the go-ahead to appeal against his jail term for assault to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

