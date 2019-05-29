Gauteng MECs: Panyaza Lesufi swops roles, Faith Mazibuko makes comeback
ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi has been appointed the new MEC for finance and e-government while controversial Faith Mazibuko returns to the provincial executive as MEC for community safety.
These are among names announced on Wednesday morning by premier David Makhura of individuals who will make up his administration.
Lesufi has been a popular and much praised MEC for education for his hard stance on pushing ahead with transformation in the previous term. He has now been replaced with Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
He responded to the announcement on his Twitter account, promising "not to disappoint".
I won’t disappoint, thank you so much for your kind messages of support I am truly humbled. Thank you so much @MYANC @David_Makhura— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 29, 2019
Meanwhile the foot-in-mouth Mazibuko was previously MEC for sport, recreation, arts and culture and was once recorded verbally attacking senior officials which resulted to her being hauled before the ANC integrity commission. She has been replaced with Mbali Hlophe in her previous portfolio.
The rest of the Gauteng executive council includes:
- Lebogang Maile: MEC for human settlements, urban planning and Cogta
- Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: MEC for social development
- Jacob Mamabolo: MEC for public transport and road infrastructure
- Tasneem Motara: MEC for infrastructure development and property management
- Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: MEC for economic development, agriculture and environment
- Dr Bandile Masuku: MEC for health
"This team collectively represents the ANC's accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfil the mandate of the 6th administration, of growing Gauteng together," said Makhura, adding that he will provide detailed reasons for the appointments on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony.