Gauteng MECs: Panyaza Lesufi swops roles, Faith Mazibuko makes comeback

ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi has been appointed the new MEC for finance and e-government while controversial Faith Mazibuko returns to the provincial executive as MEC for community safety.

These are among names announced on Wednesday morning by premier David Makhura of individuals who will make up his administration.

Lesufi has been a popular and much praised MEC for education for his hard stance on pushing ahead with transformation in the previous term. He has now been replaced with Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

He responded to the announcement on his Twitter account, promising "not to disappoint".