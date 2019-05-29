ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu loses bid to quash R300,000 fraud charge

Provincial ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu has failed in his attempt to quash corruption and money-laundering charges he is facing relating to a R300,000 "gratification" he allegedly received relating to the failed North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012.

Mabuyakhulu, who is ANC deputy chair in the province, was forced to withdraw his name from the party’s provincial list ahead of last month’s national election after he was arrested along with 15 others last year.

He first, unsuccessfully, attempted to sway prosecutors into letting him stand trial separately, in the hope of clearing his name ahead of the elections and allowing him to take up public office again.

He then launched an application to have the charges quashed, arguing prejudice and claiming there was political interference at play.

If he had succeeded, the case against all the accused would have been struck from the roll and could only be reinstated with the authority of the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

But Durban Commercial Crime Court magistrate Dawn Soomaroo ruled against him on Wednesday.

Mabuyakhulu is presently facing five charges in what the state now says is a final indictment after amending a previous indictment served on him and the other accused in October last year.