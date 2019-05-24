Fired law firm Gray Moodliar goes after Mongameli Bobani

Mayor accused of showing personal interest in some cases

PREMIUM

By Michael Kimberly and Kathryn Kimberley -

According to the transcript, Lungisa told the council: “I do not know why we are afraid of Gray Moodliar because we can simply walk and go take what belongs to the municipality, if it needs be, by force.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.