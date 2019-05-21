Fight for control of Nelson Mandela Bay
Political parties plot and plan amid hung council
The Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government is facing a new crisis – a hung council that is at the mercy of opposition parties for it to properly govern the city.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.