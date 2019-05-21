Bhisho's Pemmy Majodina new chief whip in parliament

Eastern Cape MEC Pemmy Majodina has been appointed ANC chief whip in the National Assembly when it convenes on Wednesday.

Majodina’s appointment came as the biggest surprise in a day of many.

Thandi Modise is set to become the new speaker of the National Assembly, with Lechesa Tsenoli as deputy.

The ANC’s national executive committee has also indicated that environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane will be demoted from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet to become the new National Assembly chair responsible for portfolio committees.

Majodina’s deputy is set to be Dorris Dlakude, who has been deputy to both Jackson Mthembu and his predecessor Stone Sizani.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule pleaded with journalists and the public not to judge the newly appointed members based on their past performances, but to give them a chance. Majodina was an NEC member “well experienced in governance issues”, he said. “She is part of that generation of young people.

“She has been with the youth league and we considered her on generational mix.

“You will argue that she is not that young any longer, but she comes from that generation,” Magashule said.