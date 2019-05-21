Rock-solid defence boosts EP
Elephants coach delighted as team make no mistakes in solid 52-3 win against Border Bulldogs
A bone-crunching defensive effort by the Multisure EP Elephants laid the platform for their big 52-3 win over the Border Bulldogs, EP coach Chumani Booi said.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.