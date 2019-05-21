Rock-solid defence boosts EP

Elephants coach delighted as team make no mistakes in solid 52-3 win against Border Bulldogs

PREMIUM

By George Byron -

A bone-crunching defensive effort by the Multisure EP Elephants laid the platform for their big 52-3 win over the Border Bulldogs, EP coach Chumani Booi said.

