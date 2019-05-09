A woman who was fighting for her life in hospital after being crushed by a collapsed wall at a KZN church last month has succumbed to her injuries.

Nomusa Nikiwe Mdamba from eSikhawini‚ who had been in intensive care‚ died in Ngwelezana Hospital on Wednesday.

She joins a list of 12 other woman and a 13-year-old boy who tragically lost their lives when the wall of a structure they had been sleeping in on the eve of Good Friday collapsed under pelting rain.

The tragic accident occurred on the premises of the Pentacostal Holiness Church just outside Empangeni in northern KZN.

It was previously reported that congregants were preparing to rest when a large part of the front wall collapsed due to heavy rains that swept through the area‚ killing 13 people and injuring 16 others.

The incident marked the beginning of what would turn out to be an horrific month for the province as dozens more died in the week that followed due to torrential downpours which resulted in flash floods‚ mudslides and sinkholes.