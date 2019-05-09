Politics

Only 30% of Nelson Mandela Bay votes captured so far

By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 May 2019
Only 30 percent of Bay votes captured so far
Only 30 percent of Bay votes captured so far
Image: Deneesha Pillay

By 7 am, only 30% of Nelson Mandela Bay's votes have been captured by the Independent Electoral Commission while the rest are still at voting stations.

IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela said he was not aware of any incident where a presiding officer was prevented from taking ballot boxes to the results centre at the NMB stadium.

Bacela said the delay in getting ballots to the results centre was likely due to party agents requesting recounts.

"You must remember there is a larger number of political parties contesting elections this year which might take longer to count.

"There is no cut off time for voting stations to stop their counting also," Bacela said.

On Wednesday voters came out in their numbers to place their X next to their preferred party in the national and provincial elections.

ALSO READ

LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website

Browse the latest results for your area on our interactive maps or sign up for notifications, and view live legislature and National Assembly ...
News
3 hours ago

Latest Videos

#SouthAfricaElections2019: Through the voter's eyes
SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote

Most Read

X