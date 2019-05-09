Only 30% of Nelson Mandela Bay votes captured so far

By 7 am, only 30% of Nelson Mandela Bay's votes have been captured by the Independent Electoral Commission while the rest are still at voting stations.

IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela said he was not aware of any incident where a presiding officer was prevented from taking ballot boxes to the results centre at the NMB stadium.

Bacela said the delay in getting ballots to the results centre was likely due to party agents requesting recounts.

"You must remember there is a larger number of political parties contesting elections this year which might take longer to count.

"There is no cut off time for voting stations to stop their counting also," Bacela said.

On Wednesday voters came out in their numbers to place their X next to their preferred party in the national and provincial elections.