Man City on brink of title as epic race reaches climax

Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic title battle, Manchester City will retain their crown with victory at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start their final game one point ahead - but Pep Guardiola's side know better than to expect gifts from Merseyside.

In all likelihood City will rack up a 14th successive Premier League win and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row and City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool's 97.

To put that into perspective those totals would be the second and third highest in the history of the Premier League - behind only City's record-breaking 100-point haul last season when Guardiola delivered his first title.

If there was ever a case to share the trophy it is this season, such has been the excellence of both clubs.