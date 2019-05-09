ANC hanging on by a thread in Gauteng after 24% of votes counted

With more than 24% of the districts in Gauteng counted, the ANC is battling to retain South Africa's economic heartland as opposition parties attempt to push it below 50%.

By midday on Thursday the ANC was sitting at 51%, while the DA trailed it with 27% and the EFF followed at just 14%. The Freedom Front Plus is making a strong showing in the province at 3.5%, three times what it received in 2014.

However, the results could change drastically as large parts of the three big metros – Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni – have still not been declared. The DA, with the support of the EFF, wrestled Tshwane and Johannesburg from the ANC in the 2016 local government elections.