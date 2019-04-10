Limpopo police offer R500,000 reward for info on killing of Samwu members

The Limpopo police are offering a R500,000 reward for anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of suspects implicated in the murders of two members of the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Sawmu).

"The deceased were murdered during separate incidents. Mr Ronald Mani, aged 50 at the time, was gunned down at Itsani village in just outside Thohoyandou by an unknown assailant at the local liquor outlet. The incident took place on January 30 at about 8pm," the police said in a statement.

The second victim Timson Musetsho Tshimangadzo was shot in a similar fashion outside his home at Makwarela, north of Thohoyandou, five days later and later died in hospital.

"These attacks prompted the provincial commissioner of the SA Police Service in Limpopo Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba to establish a high-level task team led by deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Maj-Gen Samuel Manala, to investigate these cases."

The police have called on anyone with information to contact Brig James Espach at 082-576-0743, Lt-Col Paradise Nkuna at 072-299-2888 or the crime stop number 086-001-0111.

"Any information received will be treated with the strictest form of confidentiality," the police said.