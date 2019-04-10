12 arrested for cheating with vehicle roadworthy documents

Government says fraud at vehicle testing and licensing centres are a top priority, as 12 more arrests are made as part of the drive to clamp down on motorists with dodgy papers.

Five officials have been arrested in Lephalale, Limpopo, on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the irregular issuing of roadworthy certificates.

Three examiners and two cashiers, aged between 23 and 62, were arrested on Tuesday in an ongoing investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, the Hawks and the Special Investigation Unit.