Malema condemns xenophobic attacks

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has condemned recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, saying no African must be called kwerekwere in SA.

Malema was launching the party’s provincial manifesto to more than 2,000 supporters who packed the Walter Sisulu University stadium in Mthatha on Saturday.

“We must love one another as Africans because showing love to someone from Mozambique, Guinea, Egypt and Nigeria is self-love.

“If you love yourself, you will love fellow Africans.

“You say they are stealing jobs, but that is not true.

“There are white people, Chinese people here with no papers, but you don’t call them amakwerekwere and you don’t attack them, but you beat fellow Africans, why – because you hate yourself.”

He dismissed claims that foreigners were the perpetrators of crime.

“We must fight criminals whether they are South African or not, because our own South Africans are raping children and killing women, it is not only foreigners that commit crime,” he said.

Malema said the fight for land was a continuation of the fight of the ancestors.

“We want our land back, the land must return to the rightful owners.”