WATCH | Hlaudi Motsoeneng: the man with a plan for SA

“We are going to launch our own manifesto,” he says, gesticulating. “For the first time in the history of South Africa after 1995, you will see a huge change in our manifesto.”

He describes it as an “action manifesto, an implementation manifesto”.

“We are not talking about the words, we are talking about action, we are talking about implementation. What I know in my life is only action and implementation, vision and plan. I have a plan for this country, to turn around the lives of our people.”

He goes on to add, oozing with confidence, that he is the person who is going to change South Africa, “whether we like it or not”.

“You know that I’m tested on decision-making, I’m tested on changing the lives of our people. I have demonstrated that, South Africa. There is no need for you to think about other political parties, to think about other leaders.”

Motsoeneng has been criticised for his controversial tenure at the financially embattled public broadcaster, but in an interview on Radio 702 previously, he denied contributing to the woes of the corporation.

"When I came to the SABC, there was no money. I put a strategy together with the team that I worked [with], including the board. I stopped the process (to retrench 800 SABC employees). I'm more than proud," he told 702.

