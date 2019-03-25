Twerking, muggings and rallies as political parties hit the campaign trail
As election day draws closer, political parties have hit the ground running as they execute their election campaigns with door-to-door visits and rallies.
The EFF held its provincial manifesto launch in Durban, Agang SA launched its manifesto in Atteridgeville where its leader's dance moves stole the show and ANC supporters in Durban went on a door-to-door campaign that took a turn for the worse.
EFF
The Economic Freedom fighters held a rally on Saturday at Chatsworth Sports Stadium. Speaking at their KwaZulu-Natal provincial manifesto launch, the party's leader, Julius Malema, said Indians needed to "rework their mentality" about African people.
Malema said that people of Indian origin and African people needed to be united or "the white minority will continue to exploit us".
Agang SA
The leader of Agang SA Andries Tlouamma dominated social media for twerking and mistakenly telling the party's supporters to vote ANC.
The party launched its election manifesto on Saturday, March 23, in Atteridgeville near Pretoria. Tlouamma amused many as he showcased his dance moves by twerking on the stage.
Breaking: AgangSA leader Ploumma is dared by his supporters to dance for them and he breaks away from his speech to indulge them with a Vosho and also Twerks for them.— Lukhanyo Vangqa (@LukhanyoV) March 23, 2019
It’s election season ??#ElectionTwerkChallenge pic.twitter.com/PLdx6CTABE
The party's leader also mistakenly urged supporters to "make the right choice" and vote for the ANC during his address.
Listen till the end.Mokone wa AGANG has a message ? pic.twitter.com/y8shr1RJ4T— Thabo Kupa (@ThaboKupa) March 23, 2019
ANC
Members of the African National Congress were attacked in the Lindelani area at KwaDukuza north of Durban during door-to-door campaigning on Sunday.
TimesLIVE reported that the party's supporters were allegedly approached by unknown suspects who tried to mug them. Police said two people were injured.
The ANC in KZN alleged in a statement that it may have been a politically-motivated attack by members of a rival party.