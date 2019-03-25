Twerking, muggings and rallies as political parties hit the campaign trail

As election day draws closer, political parties have hit the ground running as they execute their election campaigns with door-to-door visits and rallies.



The EFF held its provincial manifesto launch in Durban, Agang SA launched its manifesto in Atteridgeville where its leader's dance moves stole the show and ANC supporters in Durban went on a door-to-door campaign that took a turn for the worse.



EFF



The Economic Freedom fighters held a rally on Saturday at Chatsworth Sports Stadium. Speaking at their KwaZulu-Natal provincial manifesto launch, the party's leader, Julius Malema, said Indians needed to "rework their mentality" about African people.

Malema said that people of Indian origin and African people needed to be united or "the white minority will continue to exploit us".