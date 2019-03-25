Lamola willing to quit lucrative law career to serve people

No one is safe from the effects of Eskom's failures, the sword of load-shedding strikes even high-ranking ANC members.

It's a sunny Monday afternoon when I meet ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola at his Midrand, Johannesburg, home during load-shedding. No electronic sound can be heard from inside his double-storeyed house.

Lamola has just returned from his office in Pretoria and is waiting for me outside his garage besides his glossy black Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

After exchanging pleasantries, he quickly rushes into the house to get a cloth to wipe dust off the three mini white garden chairs that he had placed at a corner of his yard.

"No one is not affected and no one is not worried as you can see even in my house there is no electricity," Lamola says.

" It also affects me. So what it tells us is that service delivery affects everyone and you've got a right to be angry."

Lamola has done well for himself since being suspended from the ANC Youth League in 2012 along with Julius Malema, who went on to form the EFF.

Seven years later, Lamola, who has been married for six years and is the father of a two-year-old boy, has made it to the top structures - the NEC and parliament list - of the party that once hung him out to dry.