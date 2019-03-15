Makhosi Khoza resigns from Outa, hints at move back to politics

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has resigned from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) with immediate effect - and hinted she might go back into politics.

She leaves the organisation just nine months after being appointed as its executive director and head of local government programme in June.

"It just makes more sense to make a difference in South Africa by empowering citizens on grassroots level and addressing maladministration and corruption in municipalities, free from politics.

"The intention here is to make a significant impact through civil society and not making noises in parliament," Khoza said at the time of her appointment.

However, in her resignation letter to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage, dated March 15, Khoza said she would like to explore other avenues to contribute to bringing about "real change" in SA.

In her letter she said that when she joined Outa she tried everything she could to engage co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize, but did not have any success.