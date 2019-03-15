Suspect leads police to decomposed body of missing KZN girl

An eight-year-old girl from Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead, police said on Friday.

Yoliswa Sibiya's decomposed body was found in some bushes on Thursday, said Lt-Col Thulani Zwane. The man allegedly behind her killing had reportedly led police to the place where he had dumped her body.

"It is alleged that the 31-year-old suspect was assaulting another 10-year-old girl in the area [on Thursday]. Community members heard the child crying and went to investigate in the bushes," said Zwane.

"The suspect ran away after he noticed the community members. The child told the community what had happened to her and the suspect was later apprehended and was handed over to the police," said Zwane.

He added that police subsequently questioned the man about Sibiya, whose body had not yet been found.

Sibiya was last seen playing with friends outside her home on Sunday, March 3. She had a pink dress on and was barefoot at the time of her disappearance.

Following the questioning, the man "took police to where he allegedly killed her and dumped her body", Zwane said.

The man appeared in the Ubombo Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, where he was charged with two counts of assault, and one of attempted rape of a minor.

It is understood that police are expected to add a murder charge at a later stage pending Sibiya's post-mortem results.