Mosebenzi Zwane's 'advisers ran the show' while DG was kept in the dark, state capture inquiry hears

Former mineral resources director-general Thibedi Ramontja has described how important decisions at the department were centralised between then minister Mosebenzi Zwane and his advisers.

Ramontja told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that he was "kept in the dark" and that Zwane's advisers, who arrived with him when he was appointed in September 2015, took over the daily running of the department.

He became emotional while describing the working conditions, saying the "misty environment" had led to him experiencing problems with his health.

But what was of interest to the inquiry was how Zwane's advisers, according to Ramontja, were "basically running the show". This is similar to what happened at Treasury when Des van Rooyen was appointed as finance boss.

Former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile previously testified that Van Rooyen arrived with Mohamed Bobat, a known Gupta associate, who was said to have acted as a law unto himself, handing out instructions to senior officials even before the minister was sworn in.