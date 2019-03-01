Politics

Mongameli Bobani survives second attempt to oust him

The motion to have the mayor removed was brought by the Patriotic Alliance

By Nomazima Nkosi - 01 March 2019
Mayor Mongameli Bobani reacts to surviving a no-confidence motion against him brought by the opposition
Mayor Mongameli Bobani reacts to surviving a no-confidence motion against him brought by the opposition
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The motion exigency against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was declared incompetent on Thursday evening.

The motion was brought by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels in an attempt to have Bobani removed as mayor.

Before Daniels could table his motion, ANC councillor Mazwanga Dano labelled the motion as incompetent and council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya then put it to a vote.

The ANC, United Front, AIC, the UDM and DA turncoat councillor Victor Manyati all voted the item as being incompetent.

The EFF abstained from the vote while Daniels and ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom - who seconded the motion - voted against it being labelled incompetent.

This was the second attempt to remove Bobani after the DA's motion of no confidence against the incumbent mayor fell flat last year.

EFF regional chair Ngawethu Madaka said his party abstained from voting because Daniels did not have the numbers.

"Marlon did not have the numbers and if he did, we would have voted against his motion to remove the mayor because we don't want to create chaos for the people of the Metro," Madaka said.

"We made it very clear that we don't support it. Marlon brought forward this motion yet he did not have a plan.

"He did not even have a motion to say once the mayor is removed, who [he would be replaced by]."

Council to debate motion to unseat mayor Mongameli Bobani

A motion of exigency to try and unseat Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is among some of the matters that will be debated at Thursday's ...
News
1 day ago

Daniels drives new motion to unseat mayor

Daniels, with the help of ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, has submitted an urgent motion of no confidence in Bobani.
News
2 days ago

Another no confidence motion to be tabled against Mongameli Bobani

Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels will attempt to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli on Thursday. Daniels, with the help of ...
News
2 days ago

You pay R74m a year for this

It was only after 7pm that councillors eventually deliberated on the most critical matter of the day – the adjustments budget.
News
5 hours ago

Tempers flare in Nelson Mandela Bay council

Tempers flared in the Nelson Mandela Bay council chambers on Thursday afternoon as Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels almost came to blows ...
News
19 hours ago

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X