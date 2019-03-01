Mongameli Bobani survives second attempt to oust him

The motion exigency against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was declared incompetent on Thursday evening.

The motion was brought by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels in an attempt to have Bobani removed as mayor.

Before Daniels could table his motion, ANC councillor Mazwanga Dano labelled the motion as incompetent and council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya then put it to a vote.

The ANC, United Front, AIC, the UDM and DA turncoat councillor Victor Manyati all voted the item as being incompetent.

The EFF abstained from the vote while Daniels and ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom - who seconded the motion - voted against it being labelled incompetent.

This was the second attempt to remove Bobani after the DA's motion of no confidence against the incumbent mayor fell flat last year.

EFF regional chair Ngawethu Madaka said his party abstained from voting because Daniels did not have the numbers.

"Marlon did not have the numbers and if he did, we would have voted against his motion to remove the mayor because we don't want to create chaos for the people of the Metro," Madaka said.

"We made it very clear that we don't support it. Marlon brought forward this motion yet he did not have a plan.

"He did not even have a motion to say once the mayor is removed, who [he would be replaced by]."