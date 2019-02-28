Council to debate motion to unseat mayor Mongameli Bobani

A motion of exigency to try and unseat Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is among some of the matters that will be debated at Thursday's council meeting.

The motion will be tabled by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels. It will be seconded by ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom.

In his motion, Daniels wrote that Bobani had done nothing for people in the townships and northern areas.

Council will also debate the city's adjustments budget for the 2018-19 financial year as well as a move by the road and transport department to change the Integrated Public Transport System business plan.

If approved, this will see the city focus its resources on the Uitenhage/ Despatch route rather than the Njoli bus route.

Other questions that have been submitted by councillors are around the drain cleaning project by SMMEs. This has been submitted by DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga.

Questions about catering and travel costs as well as the cost of protecting the mayoral committee have been submitted by DA councillor Retief Odendaal.

DA councillor Francois Greyling has asked questions about the service level agreement between the city and the SPCA, while DA councillor Annette Lovemore has requested an update on the purchase of the reserve bank building.

