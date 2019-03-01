Ipid arrests ex police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane for fraud and corruption

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested a lieutenant-general and a major-general on fraud and corruption allegations.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said they were arrested on Friday morning.

"The arrests relate to procurement irregularities relating to emergency (blue) lights amounting to more than R86m," Dlamini said.

"The Ipid conducted an investigation and gathered evidence of criminality. The suspects are 51 years and 56 years' old, respectively."

News24 reported that suspects are former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and the police's supply management head Ravichandran Pillay.

They will appear in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court on Friday.

Former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange and four other people were arrested last year for tender fraud relating to the same case. De Lange‚ Vimpie Phineas Manthata‚ Ramahlaphi Johannes Mokwena‚ James Ramanjalum and Nombhuruza Napo face charges of fraud‚ forgery and uttering.

They appeared in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court in November last year and were granted bail.