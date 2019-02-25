Nelson Mandela Bay ‘worst metro’ on land invasion
Confusing political instructions see officials accused of dragging feet
Human settlements boss Nolwandle Gqiba revealed on Friday that the metro had regressed and was now considered the worst metro when it came to dealing with invasions.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.