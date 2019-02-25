Bowlers Nortje, Ngidi included in squad to play Sri Lanka

Warriors fast-bowler Anrich Nortje has been included in the SA cricket squad for the first three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, starting on Sunday March 3.

The national selectors also named Titans fast bowler Lungi Ngidi in the squad after his recovery from injury, and Wiaan Mulder, who was added to the squad for the final ODI against Pakistan, has been retained.

“It is great to have Lungi back in the squad after a lengthy period on the sidelines,” selection convener Linda Zondi said.

“His recent form for the Titans in the Momentum OneDay Cup has been impressive and he is clearly match fit for international cricket again.

“Anrich has also come back well from injury and we want to see what he can offer the Proteas after his highly impressive form in the Mzansi Super League.

“Outright pace is not something that you can coach, and he looks another exciting addition to our pace arsenal.

“Those players who were in the squad against Pakistan but who have been left out this time have not been dropped.

“We need to use the first part of this series to examine all the options available to us.”