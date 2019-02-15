Ajay Gupta’s arrest warrant cancelled

PREMIUM

Ajay Gupta is no longer a fugitive from justice – with the National Prosecuting Authority confirming in writing that the arrest warrant issued against him for corruption has now been cancelled. The cancellation of the warrant, issued in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to take over as finance minister and do the Gupta family’s bidding, means Ajay Gupta can return to South Africa without fear of arrest.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.