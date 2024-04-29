A Bitou Municipality employee is due to appear in court in June after being arrested by the Hawks.
Lungiswa Klaas, 43, faces a charge of fraud after allegedly issuing a roadworthy certificate at the vehicle-testing station in Plettenberg Bay without a roadworthy test being done.
She was arrested on Friday and made her first appearance in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court later that day.
Klaas was released on bail of R5,000 and the case was postponed to June 6 for a regional court date.
Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said after the allegations came to light, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted at the vehicle-testing station between 2021 and 2022, where Klaas worked as a clerk in the licensing department.
“The investigation revealed that Klaas [allegedly] received money to facilitate and provide a roadworthy certificate for a vehicle that was never present or inspected by the roadworthy station,” Vukubi said.
He said it was further alleged that Klaas made use of a contact at a vehicle-testing station in Gqeberha to carry out the fraudulent transaction.
The Bitou communications manager and acting director of corporate services, Andile Namntu, confirmed the arrest.
“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we cannot provide further comment at this time.
“However, while the legal process unfolds, the Bitou Municipality is conducting its own internal processes concerning the clerk and taking steps to strengthen the integrity of the office,” Namntu said.
HeraldLIVE
Bitou municipal clerk accused of fraudulently issuing roadworthy certificate
Image: 123RF
A Bitou Municipality employee is due to appear in court in June after being arrested by the Hawks.
Lungiswa Klaas, 43, faces a charge of fraud after allegedly issuing a roadworthy certificate at the vehicle-testing station in Plettenberg Bay without a roadworthy test being done.
She was arrested on Friday and made her first appearance in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court later that day.
Klaas was released on bail of R5,000 and the case was postponed to June 6 for a regional court date.
Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said after the allegations came to light, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted at the vehicle-testing station between 2021 and 2022, where Klaas worked as a clerk in the licensing department.
“The investigation revealed that Klaas [allegedly] received money to facilitate and provide a roadworthy certificate for a vehicle that was never present or inspected by the roadworthy station,” Vukubi said.
He said it was further alleged that Klaas made use of a contact at a vehicle-testing station in Gqeberha to carry out the fraudulent transaction.
The Bitou communications manager and acting director of corporate services, Andile Namntu, confirmed the arrest.
“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we cannot provide further comment at this time.
“However, while the legal process unfolds, the Bitou Municipality is conducting its own internal processes concerning the clerk and taking steps to strengthen the integrity of the office,” Namntu said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News