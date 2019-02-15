Baakens footbridge landmark in making
Work has started on the construction of an R8m pedestrian bridge over the lower Baakens River to capitalise on the precinct’s mushrooming heritage, culture and outdoor activity hub. Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said on Thursday that, in a first for South Africa, the 40m arch bridge would be made mostly of new generation composite materials, creating a tourism landmark and at the same time stimulating the Bay-based national composites cluster.
