Lawrence Troon must pay R130,000 for defaming Nelson Mandela Bay EFF councillor
Nelson Mandela Bay GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon has been ordered to cough up R130,000 for defaming EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha, whom he accused of trying to solicit a R1m bribe from Hive Hydrogen.
Troon has also been ordered to pay Ngqisha’s legal costs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.