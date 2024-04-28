Mauritius makes case for ‘investment in paradise’
The Economic Development Board of Mauritius touched down in Gqeberha to talk about the country’s remarkable recent successes, and why it is “the place to be for business and investment, working and living”.
In 2023, Mauritius’s economy grew by 7.1% and the visit is part of a roadshow the government organisation is doing in SA, dovetailing with the island nation’s “investment promotion and residency week”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.