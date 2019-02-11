Politics

De Lille the premier candidate for Good

By TimesLIVE - 11 February 2019
Patricia de Lille in the Cape Town High Court on Monday in the latest installment of her drawn-out battle with the Democratic Alliance
Image: Esa Alexander

Newly formed Good party leader Patricia de Lille has been nominated as the party’s premier candidate for the Western Cape in the upcoming general elections.

Good secretary-general Brett Herron said De Lille was the Western Cape provincial co-ordinating committee’s sole and unanimous choice as candidate for premier of the province.

Describing De Lille as having served her country with distinction and one of its most experienced politicians‚ Herron said she offered residents of the Western Cape “the opportunity to elect a premier with the leadership‚ experience‚ passion and energy to unite our province‚ grow its economy‚ and care for our most vulnerable”.

A former Western Cape MEC for social development‚ De Lille served as mayor of Cape Town from 2011 until 2018 when she resigned after a protracted legal battle with the DA.

