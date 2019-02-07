By-elections in wards 35 and 37 postponed

The Port Elizabeth High Court will rule on Friday whether or not DA turncoat councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins are still councillors.

The IEC has, meanwhile, postponed the by-elections in wards 35 and 37, the wards they have been leading since 2016.

The Port Elizabeth High Court declared in December that the two are no longer councillors. Higgins and Louw then applied for leave to appeal against the decision.