Wayne Kallis steps into Ed Sheeran's shoes

One of Port Elizabeth’s most talented musicians, known as much for his voice as his guitar skills, this weekend steps into the shoes of British hitmaker Ed Sheeran.

Wayne Kallis will perform several of the chart-toppers of the flame-haired singer, songwriter, hitmaker, beatboxer and guitarist who is due to perform in SA in March after his February tour to Brazil.

Centrestage is presenting the tribute show Perfect: The Music of Ed Sheeran at Old Grey on Friday and Saturday, February 8 and 9, at 7.30pm.

The six-piece band will recreate Sheeran’s eclectic blend of acoustic pop, folk, R&B and hip-hop which has made him the darling of today’s pop world.

The show is packed with Sheeran’s hits, including The Shape of You, Perfect, Sing, Photograph, Thinking out Aloud, The A-team, Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, Lego House and many others.

In addition to frontman Kallis, Perfect also has a strong backing band. Debbie Everard plays keyboards, Kevin Mattheus is on drums, Sherid van Rooyen plays guitar, Andrew Warneke is on bass and Thuba Myeki shows off his impressive vocal skills – especially evident on the Andrea Bocelli/Sheeran duet of Perfect.

With sales of more than 45m albums and 100m singles worldwide, Sheeran is one of the world's top-selling music artists.

Tickets for the tribute show range from R120 to R160 (R95 for patrons under the age of 18) and are available through Computicket or by calling Wendy on 082-6616921.