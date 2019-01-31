'We won't go' - Turncoat DA councillors

ANC councillor Makhi Feni said Higgins and Louw had the right to appeal the court judgment.

"There are constitutional right of individuals and they must be respected. Those who studied law should know that there is a constitutional right of the individuals to appeal and challenge that decision," Feni said.

"The issue here is that those who are challenging the appeal must do so in court. We are not the court of law. There's an appeal by these two councillors which means the judgment is not effective until the appeal,"Feni said.

Stand in acting city manager Mbuzeli Nogqala said he had received a legal opinion on the matter.

"The question as to whether the DA validly terminated member of the councillors is the subject of a leave to appeal. I'm advised that councillors remain councillors until their appeal has been heard and decided," Nogqala said.

The councillors also bickered over university qualifications, with Steyn accusing Feni of claiming he was an advocate when he, in fact, held an LLB.

Meanwhile, ANC councillor Andile Lungisa advised the DA to walk up to the Port Elizabeth high Court to argue the matter there.

"To our colleagues from the DA with the two councillors, from where we are sitting, there is a court not very far [away]. They can walk over there and thrash [out] this matter there," Lungisa said.

"Steyn speaks good English with no substance. That's the unfortunate part. Councillor Steyn is failing. The application has been heard and will be heard in the Grahamstown high court. The procedure is very simple, the status quo remains; the councillors are still councillors," Lungisa said.

Louw said, when asked for comment by HeraldLIVE that the DA's sentiments toward him saddened him.

"It's sad that the party that I have loved for so long feels this way, but we are waiting for our day in court.

"The fact remains that the process that the DA followed was illegal.

"If the speaker rules that we should not be here then we will leave because we are not going to hold the people of this city to ransom; that is simply not who we are," Louw said.

Higgins declined to comment.