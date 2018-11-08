AIC, United Front deny plan to oust mayor, speaker and chief whip
Representatives of the AIC and United Front in the Nelson Mandela Bay council deny any knowledge of an alleged plan by their political bosses to oust mayor Mongameli Bobani, speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and chief whip Bicks Ndoni.
A letter purportedly written by leaders of the EFF, AIC and United Front in the Bay has been circulating since Wednesday night.
It states that the political leadership of the black caucus met and resolved to support the “position of the AIC to file a motion of no confidence” against Mafaya and Ndoni.
It adds they would support the bid by the ACDP and COPE to remove Bobani from office.
The letter is purportedly written by an L Moolman of the AIC, Amandlangawethu Madaka and Hector Peter, regional chairman and secretary of the EFF, respectively, and Sizwe Foley and Mgcini Mejane of the United Front.
The letter is, however, not signed.
Peter said while he was aware of a political management unit (PMU) meeting on Wednesday night, no one of the EFF had attended. “I’ve seen the letter but I was not part of it.
For the mere fact that my signature is not attached, it proves that I was not at that meeting,” Peter said.
Deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye, who is also the AIC’s lone representative in the council, said he had seen the letter but did not know anything about it.
The United Front’s sole Bay councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila said he was not at the PMU meeting.
He denied any knowledge of a decision to oust the new coalition government.
“I was called by my leadership to talk and we have a meeting at 9:30am [on Thursday]. Maybe my leadership will tell me about it, I don’t know,” Mtsila said.
Attempts to reach Foley and Mejane of the United Front were unsuccessful.
The letter states: “For non-adherence to coalition partners’ resolutions and in acting in bad faith by undermining the decisions of the coalition leadership.
“The coalition leadership collective has resolved that it will support the motion of no confidence against the executive mayor, sponsored by the ACDP and supported by the COPE, should the executive mayor fail to ensure speedily execution of the issues discussed agreed upon in the meeting of the 1 November 2018, at the EFF offices.
“We further note the absence of the ANC and its disengagement in meetings of both the PMU and the PMC respectively… We are prepared and ready to work with alternate political parties in driving this municipality”.