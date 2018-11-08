AIC, United Front deny plan to oust mayor, speaker and chief whip

Representatives of the AIC and United Front in the Nelson Mandela Bay council deny any knowledge of an alleged plan by their political bosses to oust mayor Mongameli Bobani, speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and chief whip Bicks Ndoni.

A letter purportedly written by leaders of the EFF, AIC and United Front in the Bay has been circulating since Wednesday night.

It states that the political leadership of the black caucus met and resolved to support the “position of the AIC to file a motion of no confidence” against Mafaya and Ndoni.

It adds they would support the bid by the ACDP and COPE to remove Bobani from office.

The letter is purportedly written by an L Moolman of the AIC, Amandlangawethu Madaka and Hector Peter, regional chairman and secretary of the EFF, respectively, and Sizwe Foley and Mgcini Mejane of the United Front.

The letter is, however, not signed.